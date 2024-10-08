Traveka Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,375,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,076,328. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.90 billion, a PE ratio of 253.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.16 and its 200-day moving average is $157.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

