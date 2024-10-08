Park Place Capital Corp Buys 1,705 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 807,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,450,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.62. The company had a trading volume of 761,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,117. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.