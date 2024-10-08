Traveka Wealth LLC Has $594,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Traveka Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.54.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $411.42. 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,996. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $413.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.13. The company has a market capitalization of $407.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

