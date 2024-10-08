Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,913,000 after acquiring an additional 24,419 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 144,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 31,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.63 and a one year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

