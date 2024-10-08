Mather Group LLC. Has $14.39 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $149.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average is $153.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

