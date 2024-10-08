Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $18,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 939,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,698 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 134,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 257,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

