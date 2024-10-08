Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 25.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 37.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SMR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CLSA started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.68.

NuScale Power Stock Down 2.3 %

SMR opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,539.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $108,134.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,539.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,171 shares of company stock worth $3,285,970. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuScale Power Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.