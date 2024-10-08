Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $174.92. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average of $163.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

