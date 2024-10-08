Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $19,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

MOAT stock opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.