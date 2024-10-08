Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $60,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 230,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 798,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,188,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 87,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 987,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after buying an additional 30,572 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

