Tlwm Sells 163 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tlwm trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.99 and its 200 day moving average is $154.11. The stock has a market cap of $278.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.