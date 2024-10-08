Hop Protocol (HOP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,175.66

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $930,241.57 and approximately $9,175.66 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00253451 BTC.

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

