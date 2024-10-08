Bitcoin Latinum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $76.81 Million (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

