MAGA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $69.13 Million (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. MAGA has a market capitalization of $69.13 million and approximately $30.76 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAGA has traded 102.8% higher against the dollar. One MAGA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00253451 BTC.

About MAGA

MAGA’s genesis date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip.

Buying and Selling MAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.0001932 USD and is up 14.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $27,907,406.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

