Myro Self Reported Market Cap Hits $86.12 Million (MYRO)

Myro (MYRO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Myro has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Myro token can currently be purchased for $0.0861 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myro has a market capitalization of $86.12 million and $21.75 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00253451 BTC.

Myro Token Profile

Myro’s launch date was November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol. The official website for Myro is myrothedog.com.

Myro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.08642149 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $16,437,040.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

