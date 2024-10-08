Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Capitalization Hits $141,636.95

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $141,636.95 and $41.56 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00253451 BTC.
About Dawn Protocol
Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.
Dawn Protocol Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
