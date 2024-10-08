Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $466.65 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $466.65 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.29 or 0.03918395 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00042355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,100,425 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,400,425 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

