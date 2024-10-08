Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $54.96 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 146,718,176 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 146,691,064.22056046. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.37605851 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3361 active market(s) with $14,758,622.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

