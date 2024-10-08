Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041192 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

