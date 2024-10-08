Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $405.05 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00042355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,706,005,789 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

