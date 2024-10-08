ARAW Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One ARAW coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ARAW has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $18.21 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARAW Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject.

ARAW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.93243548 USD and is down -8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

