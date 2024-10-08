Cheelee (CHEEL) Price Reaches $12.85 on Top Exchanges

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Cheelee has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Cheelee has a total market cap of $248.53 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for $12.85 or 0.00020645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee was first traded on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,798,281.14907978 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 12.91617507 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,729,491.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

