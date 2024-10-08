Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,579 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up about 1.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WST opened at $290.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.93. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $413.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

