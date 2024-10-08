Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,536,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

