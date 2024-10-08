Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires 606 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after buying an additional 4,527,347 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,807,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,478 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,617,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,458.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,427,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,484 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

