Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 474,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

