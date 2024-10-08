Advance Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

