Advance Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after buying an additional 6,706,045 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after buying an additional 257,647 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,606,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,200,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,441,000 after buying an additional 313,466 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

