Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $137.56 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,011,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,881 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 9.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $137,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $34.38.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

