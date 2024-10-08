Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,125 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Whitford Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,241,000. Vista Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $130.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.73. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

