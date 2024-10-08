iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,530,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,318 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 1.4% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $144,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT stock opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

