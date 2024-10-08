Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Evanson Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,625,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $70,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 61,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.