Axiom Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,328,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $277.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.84.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

