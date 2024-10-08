Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,668,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $34.13.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.