Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,076.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 231,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BND opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

