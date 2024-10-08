Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,076.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 231,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BND opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Think You Missed the AI Boom? These 3 Stocks Are Just Starting
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Pepsi Stock a Steal Today? Here’s What the Market Says
- What is a Dividend King?
- Hims & Hers Stock Joins S&P 600: Is More Upside on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.