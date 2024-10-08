Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,848,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $343,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 353,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $124.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

