Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 93,865 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 101,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $180.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $183.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

