Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.5% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.61. 59,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.48. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

