Versant Capital Management Inc Has $589,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $236.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.97 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

