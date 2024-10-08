Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Security National Bank

Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $199.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

