Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 90,237 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Intel by 60.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Intel by 86.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $162,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

