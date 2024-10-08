KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in KLA by 8.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 28.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in KLA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $925.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.81.

KLA stock opened at $781.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $452.01 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $768.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $761.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

