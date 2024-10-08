Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $8.46 on Tuesday, hitting $589.30. 138,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,611. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $562.47 and a 200 day moving average of $550.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

