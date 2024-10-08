Traveka Wealth LLC Sells 58,729 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Traveka Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.02. 239,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,005. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.