WAXE Price Tops $32.81 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.81 or 0.00052531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $1,640.67 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

