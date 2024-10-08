McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 57700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

McCoy Global Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.91 million for the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.3003901 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Dividend Announcement

McCoy Global Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company's products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

