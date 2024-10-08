Niza Global Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $16,612.49 (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Niza Global has a total market cap of $16,612.49 and approximately $150,230.57 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 6,920,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00007098 USD and is up 19.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $193,072.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

