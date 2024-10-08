ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $4.46 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00105952 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011390 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 68.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

