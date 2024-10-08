Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 455,250 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,572.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,931,000 after buying an additional 289,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,877,000 after buying an additional 274,801 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,804,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3,121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 89,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 87,118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $317.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $330.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.33 and its 200-day moving average is $302.12.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

