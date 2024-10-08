Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2,921.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,451,000 after buying an additional 345,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 11,952.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,121,000 after buying an additional 239,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $38,070,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $293.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.51. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $298.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 30th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.